Dulquer Salmaan's film 'Sita Ramam' banned in Gulf countries

'Sita Ramam', directed by Hana Ragahavapudi and starring Dulquer Salmaan, has been banned in the Gulf countries, prior to its release on August 5. The movie is a romantic drama, revolving around the life of lieutenant Ram, played by Dulquer.

The movie is the Mollywood actor's second stint in Tollywood, after 'Mahanati' featuring Keerthi Suresh. The movie is banned from releasing in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE. Though the exact reason is unknown, it is assumed that the ban is in place on grounds that it 'hurt religious sentiments'.

The makers have applied for a re-censoring of the film. The move is expected to be a huge blow as the Gulf countries are a huge market for Dulquer Salmaan's films. His romantic hero image has also increased his appeal among fans, globally.

The movie has been shot in Kashmir and Hyderabad. Mrinal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna play the female leads, while Gauthom Menon, Prakash Raj and other actors are also part of the cast. The film will release in three languages -- Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. The movie is bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies.