'Kaduva', 'John Luther' and 'Darlings': Movies to watch on OTT this weekend

The weekend is here and it's time to catch up with some of the much-anticipated movies that released in OTT platforms this week. If you are confused about which movie to watch, here is a list of the new releases we have handpicked for you.

'Kaduva' (Malayalam)

Malayalam action drama 'Kaduva' starring Prithviraj and Vivek Oberoi in the lead, portrays the rivalry of a young rubber farmer from Mundakayam with a high-ranking police officer. After being jailed, Kaduvakunnel Kuriachan vows to fight for justice. The film directed by Shaji Kailas released in theatres on July 7. Read our review here

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

'Darlings' (Hindi)

Jasmeet K Reen's 'Darlings' features Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew in lead roles. Hamza has a government job and Badru is a dreamer with a five-year plan that cannot go wrong if things move along as she intends. The film throws light on domestic abuse through the lens of a dark comedy. Read Onmanorama's movie review here

Streaming on Netflix

'Aavasavyooham' (Malayalam)

'Aavasavyooham' or 'The Arbit Documentation of An Amphibian Hunt' is a state award winning film directed by Krishand. The movie is a mockumentary and revolves around human-nature relationships. The movie is said to be a visual treat and a blend of several genres

Streaming on Sony Liv

'John Luther' (Malayalam)

The movie directed by Abhijith Joseph features Jayasurya (John Luther), a hearing impaired police officer who always prioritises work before family. After a body of a man falls on a moving bus, John decides to find out if it is a murder or an accident. The movie also features Siddique, Aditi Ravi and Tanvi Ram in prominent roles. Read Onmanorama's review here

Streaming on Manorama Max

'19 (1)(a)' (Malayalam)

Director Indu V S's debutant venture stars Nithya Menen and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. The movie is based on freedom of speech and expression. It revolves around a young woman who runs a photostat shop who has a chance encounter with a fiery journalist Gauri Shankar. The movie takes a turn after that.

Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

'Thirteen Lives' (English)

The movies is a drama survival film featuring Viggo Mortensen, Colin Farrel, Joel Edgerton and Tom Bateman in pivotal roles. The film recounts the incredible rescue mission undertaken in 2018 in Thailand when a young soccer team along with their coach were trapped in the Tham Luang cave for 18 days due to unexpected heavy rainfall.

Streaming on Amazon Prime

'D Block' (Tamil)

This movie is based on true events. Arulnidhi who is interested in crime/psychological novels joins a college in the middle of a jungle. The frequent mysterious deaths near the girls' hostel (D Block' also affect Arulnidhi. Unraveling the mysteries surrounding him forms the crux of the story.

Streaming on Amazon Prime