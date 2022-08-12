Spoke with minister; all misunderstandings about film removed: Kunchacko Boban

Kochi: Actor Kunchacko Boban, who stars in ‘Nnna Thaan Case Kodu,' said he was much happy that all the misunderstandings about the movie were removed.

The film is a satire that attempts to portray social issues in a light manner and does not target any political party or section. Most of the cyber attacks against the movie were launched by those who had no idea of the film.

The actor said he personally called PWD minister P. A. Mohammed Riyas in the wake of the ongoing controversy and clarified everything.

What has led to strong protests among left supporters in the cyberworld is the catch line in the movie posters '…Vazhiyil Kuzhiyunde. Ennalum Vannekane’ (there are potholes on the road leading to theatres, but you should still come).

Many with Left-leaning were peeved at the advertisement, taking it as a direct attack against the state government over the bad condition of roads. The actor’s reaction came amid the social media tirade.

“The film is not against any particular section. The concept of this cinema was formed before Covid. We never thought the film would be released at this time itself and never expected such a controversy. The charge that the film or the advertisement catch line was made with any particular political party in mind arises out of misunderstanding. The issue of the bad condition of roads, making the life of commuters miserable, has been there for ages. The situation is the same irrespective of which party is in power. It's sad we couldn't find a permanent solution to the problem. The film is shot aiming to highlight issues affecting the common man. If a small section has misunderstood the whole thing and started launching attacks online or watching the film on Telegram, it’s really bad,” Kunchacko Boban said.

Director Ratheesh Poduval, speaking of the controversy, said the minister had taken the advertisement catch line in its spirit and that there was no intention for any exploitation by referring to potholes.