Suresh Gopi's younger son Madhav is all set for his Mollywood debut

Suresh Gopi’s youngest son Madhav Suresh is the latest star kid to join the movie brigade. The youngster recently visited megastar Mammootty to seek the latter’s blessings. Madhav will reportedly play a pivotal role in the movie directed by Praveen Narayanan for the banner of Cosmos Entertainment. Interestingly, Suresh Gopi plays the lead role in this film.

Anupama Parameshwaran has been roped in to play the female lead. Suresh Gopi would be playing the role of a lawyer in this film. Madhav reached Mammootty’s residence in Kochi to meet him.

He was accompanied by director Praveen Narayanan and line producer Sajith Krishna. Meanwhile, Mammootty wished success to Madhav and the film’s crew. Suresh Gopi's elder son Gokul debuted in Mollywood with the film 'Mudhugauv', which was produced by Vijay Babu and Sandra Thomas. Gokul had also sought the megastar's blessing before entering films.