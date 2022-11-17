KRK calls Malayalam film 'Dhrishyam 2' 'horrible'. Netizens are unimpressed

Self-declared critic Kamaal R Khan, best known as KRK, has lashed out at Malayalam film 'Dhrishyam 2'. On Twitter, the film producer and actor said the film was 'horrible' claiming that Sony's longest-running TV series 'CID' was much better.

“This Malayalam #Drishyam2 is such a horrible film. It’s full-time pain in the ass. Sony’s #CID serial is 100 times better than this. I give only 1* to this crap,” he wrote.

His comments came at a time when the film's Hindi remake starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu will hit theatres on November 18.

KRK also accused the makers of trying to display police officers in bad light. “Maybe people like the last 30 minutes because police does torture hero and his family. I believe that every police officer doesn’t do the same. So film makers should not show such things to destroy confidence of public in the police system,” he wrote.

However, Malayalis were not happy with KRK's analysis, especially since the film and 'Dhrishyam' are still considered to be among the best investigation thrillers in Mollywood.

Now let me see #Drishyam2 (Hindi) tomorrow. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) November 16, 2022

Some of those who commented told him to take a chill pill and then watch the movie. Plenty of non-Malayalis came to the film's defence. “Drishyam 2 is a masterpiece of the Malayalam film industry. Not only Drishyam there are many more Malayalam movies like Anjaam Pathiraa, Forensic, Trance, Jallikattu, Malik, Lucifer, etc giving powerful and unique content. #Boycott KRK Reviews,” wrote another user.

Many also praised Malayalam director Jeethu Joseph's filmmaking skills.