Lissy hosts Mollywood’s leading ladies at her home. See pictures

Actor Lizzy who is very active in Mollywood’s and even Bollywood’s social circles recently hosted Mollywood's leading actresses at her home. Her daughter Kalyani was also part of the get-together bash, which included leading ladies like Parvathy, Keerthy Suresh, Rima Kallingal, Anna Ben, Prayaga and Aditi Balan.

Actress Radhika who was a sensation in the 1980s and 1990s was also present. Lizzy shared the photos on her social media handle. The Mollywood actresses' are all close friends and what better way to share some good moments at the veteran actress's home in Kochi.

Recently, Lizzy had shared pictures of the reunion of 1980s stars in Mumbai. The event was hosted by Jackie Shroff and Poonam Dillon was held in Mumbai this year. Stars from South Indian film industries and Bollywood, including Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh, Anil Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Saritha, Ambika, Sarath Kumar, Meenakshi Seshadri, Shobana, Sumalatha, Lissy, Khushboo, Radha, Revathy, Remya Krishna were spotted at the event.

The first reunion was hosted in 2009 by Lissy and Suhasini and since then they have got together yearly. Each year, they organise a colour-themed function. This time the colour theme was silver and orange for women and grey and orange for men.