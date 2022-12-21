Superstar Vijay graces Atlee, Priya's baby shower. Watch video

Superstar Vijay was the star attraction of Priya Atlee, wife of director Atlee’s baby shower function. The visuals featuring Vijay are already viral on social media. Sivakarthikeyan and Remya Subrahmanyan also attended the function.

Recently, Atlee and his wife Priya had announced they are expecting a baby soon. In their post, the actor had said they were eagerly awaiting the big day. “Waiting for our little bundle of happiness,” wrote the director.

Priya had also thanked everyone for their support over the years. The couple got married after a long courtship in 2014. Atlee who started as an associate of Sankar turned independent director with 'Raja Rani'. Later he made three blockbusters with Vijay and became a much sought-after director in Kollywood.

He is also making his Bollywood debut with 'Jawan' headlining Shahrukh Khan. His wife is a television anchor. She had also acted in a few films.