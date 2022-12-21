Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Superstar Vijay graces Atlee, Priya's baby shower. Watch video

Our Correspondent
Published: December 21, 2022 04:21 PM IST
Vijay and Atlee
Atlee and Priya got married in 2014. Photo: Video still
Topic | Entertainment News

Superstar Vijay was the star attraction of Priya Atlee, wife of director Atlee’s baby shower function. The visuals featuring Vijay are already viral on social media. Sivakarthikeyan and Remya Subrahmanyan also attended the function.

Recently, Atlee and his wife Priya had announced they are expecting a baby soon. In their post, the actor had said they were eagerly awaiting the big day. “Waiting for our little bundle of happiness,” wrote the director.

Priya had also thanked everyone for their support over the years. The couple got married after a long courtship in 2014. Atlee who started as an associate of Sankar turned independent director with 'Raja Rani'. Later he made three blockbusters with Vijay and became a much sought-after director in Kollywood.

RELATED ARTICLES

He is also making his Bollywood debut with 'Jawan' headlining Shahrukh Khan. His wife is a television anchor. She had also acted in a few films.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.