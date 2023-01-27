'Mozhi' stars Prithviraj and Jyotika meet after several years. See photo

It may be 16 years since the release of Tamil film Mozhi, but who can forget the sweet romance between the two characters Karthik and Archana, played by Prithviraj and Jyotika, respectively. Now, Prithviraj took to social media to share a photo of Archana and Karthik's sweet reunion in Mumbai. Both the actors were accompanied by their super-talented spouses Suriya and Supriya Menon.

“Friends who inspire! ❤️ @jyotika @actorsuriya @supriyamenonprithviraj,” wrote Prithviraj on Instagram, while sharing some moments from the special day.

Suriya, who looked dashing in a simple greenT-shirt and white pants in the photo, was all praise for Prithviraj and Supriya, who hosted the couple at their Mumbai residence. “Such a beautiful evening what a beautiful couple you both are..! Let’s create more memories!.

Both Supriya, who sported a lovely floral printed short dress and Jyotika, who wore casuals, looked extremely pretty in the photo.

Many were excited to see the two power couples of the South Indian industry together in one frame. Some were also quick to speculate whether Prithviraj plans to cast Suriya in his upcoming film, 'Empuraan', which is headlined by Mohanlal.

Suriya and Jyotika have delivered some mass hits as producers in Kollywood. 'Soorarai Pottru', produced by them, went on to win several national awards last year, while Prithviraj and Supriya's joint production ventures 'Jana Gana Mana' and 'Driving Licence', were also well-received by the audience.