Trisha to share screen space with Vijay after 14 years. Their photo together goes viral

Actors Vijay and Trisha, who were last seen in the Tamil film 'Kuruvi', is all set to come together after a gap of 14 years. The announcement was made by Seven Screen Studio, the production banner of 'Thalapathy 67', which is being directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

“Vantom.. Neenga keta update idho (We are here with an update you were seeking) After 14 years, Get ready to meet the sensational on-screen pair once again (sic),” the banner posted through it's official Twitter handle.

Trisha also left fans happy after she posted a sweet picture of the duo together. “For those of you who asked,waited and wished…This one's for you”, she wrote. In the photo, Trisha looks mesmerizing in a beige coloured sari, while Vijay, who appears to be laughing to something she said, has donned a dark green shirt.

Trisha played Radhadevi while Vijay was car racer Velu in 'Kuruvi'. The duo has also worked in other projects, including 'Ghilli', 'Tirupachi', and 'Aadhi'.

Speaking about her association with the 'Thalapathy 67' team, the actress had written: “Grateful to be part of this iconic project featuring some of my favourite people and an immensely talented team. Exciting times ahead."

The movie has already gone on the floors. The first schedule is being shot in Kashmir. On Wednesday, the team released a video of the pooja ceremony, which was attended by Trisha and Vijay, along with crew members.

The film tentatively titled 'Thalapathy 67' will be director Lokesh Kanagaraj's second film with Vijay after their hit collaboration 'Master'.