Vijay's upcoming film with Lokesh Kanagaraj is titled 'Leo'

After many days of suspense, the makers have finally released the title of Vijay's upcoming film, which was tentatively named 'Thalapathy 67'. Titled 'Leo', the movie is helmed by hit filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj. The makers have released a grand video to reveal the title of the film. In the video, Vijay can be seen making chocolate in a large room filled with tables layed out with several ingredients.

The promo video is accompanied by a stylish song, which reminds you of Kamal Haasan's introduction in the recent hit 'Vikram'. The visuals by Manoj Paramahamsa, are astonishing and give you a hint that the film will be visually appealing.

The music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who has also sung the song along with Siddharth Basrur. The lyrics are by Heisenberg.

Recently, Seven Screen Studio, which is the production house bankrolling the project, had announced the cast of the film. Sanjay Dutt, Mansoor Ali Khan, Arjun Sarja, Trisha, Mathew Thomas are the other prominent artistes who have joined the team.

The movie has already gone on the floors. The first schedule is being shot in Kashmir. On Wednesday, the team released a video of the pooja ceremony, which was attended by Trisha and Vijay, along with crew members.