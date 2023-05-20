Fans excited to see Jayaram's stylish look in Midhun Manuel's 'Abraham Ozler'

Actor Jayaram, who is making waves in Tamil and Telugu with his distinct roles, will be seen in a stylish avatar in Midhun Manuel Thomas's upcoming film. The actor will play the titular character 'Abraham Ozler' in the movie, which has already gone on the floors.

Midhun announced the film by releasing it's first look poster on Instagram. “Here is Abraham Ozler for you..!! My next thriller after Anjaam Pathiraa..! Our @nerambokku getting in to production. @irshadmhassan_ steps in as producer..! @actorjayaram_official is the lead man..!! Shoot starts tomorrow..! "The truth you are searching is searching for you".

Midhun's 'Anjaam Pathiraa' starring Kunchacko Boban in the lead, was well received by the audience. 'Abraham Ozler' is expected to be a medical thriller. Meanwhile, fans are excited to see Jayaram in a mass role in Malayalam. “Nice to see Jayaram work with new generation actors who could give him a refreshing break. It's time he stopped doing feel-good films in Malayalam,” wrote one reddit user.

Jayaram was last seen in Tamil movie 'Ponniyin Selvan 2', which hit theatres last month. He plays Nambi in the film, which is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's novel. In Malayalam, he was last seen in Sathyan Anthikad's film 'Makal', opposite Meera Jasmine.