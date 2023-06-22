'Leo' animated teaser impresses Vijay fans and film team alike

'Leo' is easily the most awaited film of the year, especially since it brings back the superhit collaboration of Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj after 'Master.' Therefore, it is natural that everything associated with the film will be eagerly watched. Now, a fan-made animated teaser of the film is gaining much attention on social media. Apparently, it has even impressed the 'Leo' team. This 3D animated video is a birthday tribute by graphic designer Maddy Madhav. The film's producers, Seven Screen Studios, also had good things to say about this video, which has already garnered over 20 lakh views.

'Leo' is produced by Lalith Kumar and Jagadish Palanisami under the banner of Seven Screen Studio and the Route. The film boasts a fantastic lineup of actors from various industries, including Sanjay Dutt, Trisha, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Menon, Mysskin, Mathew Thomas, Mansur Ali Khan, Priya Anand, Sandy, Janani, Abhirami Venkatachalam, and Babu Antony.

Anirudh is the music director for the film. This is Second Screen Studio's next venture after 'Master' and 'Varisu.' Manoj Paramahamsa serves as the DOP, Anparivu handles the stunts, and editing is done by Philomin Raj. 'Leo' is set to hit the screens on October 19th.