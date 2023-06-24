Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Actor Madhavi’s daughter graduates, gets accepted to Harvard, Oxford

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 24, 2023 10:55 PM IST
The actor congratulated her daughter Priscilla on Instagram. Photo: actress.maadhavi | Instagram
Topic | Entertainment News

Actor Madhavi, who acted in a couple of movies during the early 1980s, is a proud mom. The former actor took to Instagram to share an update about her daughter’s education. In her post, the actor congratulated her daughter Priscilla for graduating with good grades. She also mentioned that Priscilla received invitations from prestigious universities like Harvard and Oxford.

“Congratulations Priscilla, for finishing College in 3 years and Graduating with Highest Honors, 3 Awards, and a Perfect 4.0 GPA! Also for being accepted at Harvard University, USA & Oxford University, England for your Master’s Program!! Evelyn, Tiffany, Daddy & I are extremely proud of you!!! May Ganesh & The Gurus’ Blessings Always Be With You!!!!,” she wrote.

Madhavi who bid adieu to films after her marriage to businessman Ralph Sharma is now settled in the US. Apart from Priscilla, she has two more daughters -- Evelyn and Tiffany.

RELATED ARTICLES

Madhavi’s real name is Kanaka Vijayalakshmi. She hails from Andhra Pradesh and has acted in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi films. During the 80s she used to be one of the most sought-after heroines in Malayalam and has acted in films like 'Oru Vadakkan Veeragadha', 'Aayiram Navulla Anandan', and 'Oru Kadha Oru Nunakkatha' and 'Nombarathi Poovu'.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.