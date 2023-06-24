Actor Madhavi’s daughter graduates, gets accepted to Harvard, Oxford

Actor Madhavi, who acted in a couple of movies during the early 1980s, is a proud mom. The former actor took to Instagram to share an update about her daughter’s education. In her post, the actor congratulated her daughter Priscilla for graduating with good grades. She also mentioned that Priscilla received invitations from prestigious universities like Harvard and Oxford.

“Congratulations Priscilla, for finishing College in 3 years and Graduating with Highest Honors, 3 Awards, and a Perfect 4.0 GPA! Also for being accepted at Harvard University, USA & Oxford University, England for your Master’s Program!! Evelyn, Tiffany, Daddy & I are extremely proud of you!!! May Ganesh & The Gurus’ Blessings Always Be With You!!!!,” she wrote.

Madhavi who bid adieu to films after her marriage to businessman Ralph Sharma is now settled in the US. Apart from Priscilla, she has two more daughters -- Evelyn and Tiffany.

Madhavi’s real name is Kanaka Vijayalakshmi. She hails from Andhra Pradesh and has acted in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi films. During the 80s she used to be one of the most sought-after heroines in Malayalam and has acted in films like 'Oru Vadakkan Veeragadha', 'Aayiram Navulla Anandan', and 'Oru Kadha Oru Nunakkatha' and 'Nombarathi Poovu'.