Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

'I'm not married yet': Parineeti Chopra addresses fan's curiosity about married life

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 25, 2023 04:33 PM IST
Parineeti and Raghav
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha. Photo: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram
Topic | Entertainment News

Mumbai: Parineeti Chopra who recently got engaged to Raghav Chadha, a prominent AAP leader in May, responded to a fan's inquiry about her "married life." Parineeti was present at an event in this location, where she engaged in conversations with the paparazzi as well.

She was asked by paparazzi to invite them to her wedding.

A brief clip shared by Bollywood photographer Varindra Chawla on Instagram shows Parineeti dressed in all black, standing in an elevator.
A paparazzo said: "Shaadi mein bulana." She smiled and nodded her head.

RELATED ARTICLES

Then a fan asked, "How's married life?" To which, she replied with a smile: "I'm not married yet."
Parineeti got engaged to the AAP leader on May 13 in New Delhi. On the acting front, she will next be seen in ‘Chamkila’ with Diljit Dosanjh.
(With IANS inputs)

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.