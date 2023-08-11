Malayalam
From 'Por Thozhil' to 'Padmini': New OTT releases this week

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 11, 2023 09:47 AM IST
OTT releases
Posters of OTT release movies. Photo: IMDb
The weekend is here and a bunch of new releases are streaming on OTT platforms this week. Here's a look at some of the movies and series we think you should watch.

Heart Of Stone (English)
Experience an electrifying action-packed thriller that embarks on a gripping journey, featuring the talents of Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt, and Matthias Schweighöfer. The narrative revolves around Rachel Stone (played by Gadot), a dedicated agent of The Charter, an enigmatic global peacekeeping entity. Operating discreetly, Rachel finds herself thrust into a hazardous mission when a masterful hacker pilfers her organization's prized and dangerous asset, The Heart'.
Streaming on Netflix from August 11.

Por Thozhil (Tamil)
Within the realm of Tamil cinema's criminal thriller genre, Sarathkumar and Ashok Selvan assume the roles of two contrasting law enforcement officers collaborating to capture a fugitive serial killer. Adding depth to the investigation is Nikhila Vimal, portraying a skilled forensics specialist who aids their pursuit. Notably, Vignesh Raja and T Senthil Paramasivam mark their inaugural venture into feature film direction through this compelling project.
Streaming on SonyLIV from August 11.

Padmini (Malayalam)
In this cinema comedy-drama, Kunchacko Boban assumes the role of a college lecturer. The story unfolds as his wife departs for another man on their wedding night. As the tale progresses, he finds solace and camaraderie from his students, portrayed by Madonna Sebastian, Aparna Balamurali, and Vincy Aloshious. Guiding this narrative is director Senna Hegde.
Streaming on Netflix from August 11.

