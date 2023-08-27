The Haunted Column | Enduring appeal of 'Poltergeist' through time

The 1982 film 'Poltergeist', directed by Tobe Hooper and inspired by Steven Spielberg's story, emerged as a standout horror movie of its time. The story centres around a suburban family grappling with malevolent spirits that abduct their youngest daughter. This classic has earned its place among the greatest in the horror genre.

In 2015, the trend of remaking cult horror films led to a remake of 'Poltergeist' under the same title. This version aimed to capture a modern feel while retaining the essence of the original. However, the question remains: Did this endeavour prove successful?

While the remake made necessary updates to align with 2015 sensibilities, the charm of the original 'Poltergeist' lay in its departure from typical horror norms. Notably, the family's decision to stay in the haunted house, despite their realization, set it apart. Certainly, the family displays an unwavering determination to rescue young Carol Anne, yet they curiously remain unfazed by the underlying causes of the unsettling events within their home. Additionally, a defining aspect that distinguishes the movie is the captivating scenario where Carol Anne becomes trapped within a television, existing within a distinct dimension—an innovative concept that had never before graced the screen.

The special effects, lighting, and props undeniably held the power to terrify audiences during the 80s and 90s. However, as we move beyond the 2010s, the extent to which either the original movie or its remake manages to evoke fear among viewers becomes a more debatable matter. The remake of the movie occasionally verges on a more juvenile tone, perhaps due to the inundation of scarier content that modern audiences have become accustomed to.

Director Gil Kenan's attempts to replicate various segments from the original movie within the remake often fall short of achieving a truly authentic feel. A notable instance is the concluding scene, where Diane's intense struggle to rescue her children from being drawn into the closet exudes realism in the original. In contrast, the 2015 version presents the entire family working together to retrieve the children, resulting in an artificial portrayal that lacks the same impact.

The original movie, while lacking the modern horror elements, contained numerous intricate details that were overlooked in its remake. For instance, in the 1982 version, Carol Anne interacts with the TV static—a behaviour unlikely for a child of that era due to the absence of TV-based entertainment. In the 2015 rendition, Madison's portrayal is less convincing, with her brother Griffin sensing something amiss. Despite technological advancements, the original Poltergeist remains more relatable, making it a highly rewatchable horror classic.