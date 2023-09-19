Why is Vijay’s cameo missing in 'Jawan'? Atlee reveals future plan

Prior to 'Jawan' release, there were rumours that Thalapathy Vijay would appear in a cameo in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer. However, now filmmaker Atlee, has addressed the rumours saying he had never planned a cameo for Vijay in the movie. Instead, he intends to cast him and Shah Rukh Khan together in a big project in the future.

“There is a reason why Vijay’s cameo isn’t there in ‘Jawan’. I will be writing a script for Shah Rukh sir and Vijay. They have played a big role in my career. One day I will find a script that will bring them together,” said Atlee.

As for a sequel to 'Jawan', he said— “All my films have an open-ending climax. I haven’t really thought of a sequel to any of my films so far. If a fascinating idea comes, I will definitely do it.” And if it will be a spin-off film, Vikram Rathore’s character will be made the hero.

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, ‘Jawan’, which was released on September 7 garnered Rs 735 crores in 9 days. Nayanthara plays the female lead and Vijay Sethupathy acts as the antagonist. Deepika Padukone, who recently shared screen space with Shah Rukh in 'Pathaan', also appears in a guest role in the film, which also features Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Yogi Babu, and Sunil Grover. The music is by Anirudh.