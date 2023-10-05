Who would want to watch a Siddharth film? Actor on Telugu distributors' response to 'Chithha'

Despite being embroiled in unwarranted controversies, actor Siddharth's recent release, 'Chithha', has garnered substantial fan adoration and critical acclaim since its launch on September 28, 2023.

The film saw its release in Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on the mentioned date. However, the Telugu-speaking regions of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana experienced a delay in the film's release due to insufficient screen allotments.

Addressing a press conference in Hyderabad, Siddharth candidly discussed the reason behind this delay. He explained, “In Tamil Nadu, Red Giant Movies, and Udhayanidhi Stalin sir saw the film, loved it, and acquired the Tamil distribution rights. In Kerala, the state's top distributor, Gokulam Gopalan sir, watched the film and stated that he hadn't seen such a film in over 55 years. In Karnataka, KRG Studios, the distributors of 'KGF,' watched the film and secured the Karnataka distribution rights. However, in Telugu, they questioned whether audiences would watch a Siddharth film. I responded that if I make a good film, the audience will come. This film should have been released on the 28th, but I couldn't secure theatres for this reason. However, Sunil sir from Asian Films recognized the film's potential and reached out to me. Sunil sir, Janvi, thank you for your support.