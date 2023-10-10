Mohanlal's stunning new AI generated look goes viral

In recent years, Mohanlal has been experimenting with various looks for his diverse roles, causing a social media sensation with his unique appearance in 'Malaikottai Vaaliban'. AI technology has played a role in crafting these distinct avatars for the superstar.

Recently, an artist reimagined Mohanlal in a scene from 'The Godfather', cleverly replacing Marlon Brando's face with Mohanlal's.

Now a new AI-generated image of Mohanlal has gone viral, showcasing him with a beard while riding a motorcycle.

Mohanlal's pan-Indian action film, 'Vrushabha', directed by Nanda Kishore, is nearing completion. Zahrah S Khan stars as the heroine, and the film's music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Produced by a consortium of Abhishek Vyas, Vishal Gurnani, Juhi Parekh Mehta, Shyam Sundar, Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, and Varun Mathur under the banners AVS Studios, First Step Movies, Balaji Telefilms, and Connect Media. The movie also features Roshan Meka, Shanaya Kapoor, Ragini Dwivedi, and Srikanth Meka in key roles. 'Vrushabha' is said to narrate a multi-generational story.