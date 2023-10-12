Old video of Tamannaah as 10th grade student goes viral. Netizens surprised

Mumbai: An old video of Tamannaah Bhatia giving an interview during the release of ‘Chand Sa Roshan Chehra’ in 2005 is going viral on social media. While the actor looks poised in the video, netizens wondered if she was only 15 years old as she claimed in the interview. A video shared on a fan account amithaspeaks shows a young Tamannaah being interviewed about her debut film 18 years ago. The actor, who is wearing a blue and orange Indian wear, is seen telling about how she signed up for her first film when she was only 13.

She said: “Main abhi school mein hoon. Main abhi 10th standard ke exams dene wali hoon, 2005 mein. Toh abhi uski bhi tayareeyan chal rahi hai. Hala ki maine jab picture sign ki thi tab main 13-and-a-half years ki thi, aur abhi 10th standard complete karne wali hoon (I am studying in school right now. I am in Class X; I will be taking the exam in 2005. I am preparing for the exams. However, when I signed the film I was only 13-and-a-half-years-old. Now, I am about to complete Class X),” she can be heard saying.

Many expressed disbelief regarding the actor's age. A user commented: “Itna mature voice 15 age mai. (what a mature voice for a 15-year-old)” Another said: “She looks 20-21 years Old... She's doesn't look anything like a Teenager ... Even otherwise most actresses lie about their age.” “She is looking 21 here,” commented one more.

Tamannah began her acting career with the Hindi film 'Chand Sa Roshan Chehra'. She then debuted in Telugu cinema with 'Sri' and Tamil cinema with 'Kedi'. Over the years, she has worked in films such as ‘Tadakha’, ‘Bahubali’ franchise, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, ‘Jailer’. She made her debut in Hindi cinema with ‘Himmatwala’ in 2013. The film was a remake of the 1983 film of the same name.

(With IANS inputs)