Vijay 'look-alike' Mathew Thomas to finally share screen space with his idol

If there was a Malayalam actor who could be cast as Vijay’s teenage version in a film, Mathew Thomas would be a perfect fit. His resemblance to the Tamil superstar is unmistakable and that’s something people have noticed right from his 'Kumbalangi Nights'. Interestingly, most of Mathew’s films somehow had some references to Vijay or his films. Soon it was taken up by memes and trolls.

Guess what? Looks like he is having the last laugh after all. The young man, who is also a die-hard Vijay fan is finally sharing screen space with Vijay in ‘Leo.’ That too in a film directed by Lokesh Kanakaraj, who is the most-wanted director in Tamil today. Coincidentally he plays Vijay’s son in his debut Tamil film. Since ‘Leo’ is rumored to be part of the LKU (Lokesh Kanakaraj Universe), Mathew is not at liberty to divulge any details about the film.

There are three shots featuring the young actor in the trailer as well as in the ‘Anbenum’ song with Trisha and Vijay. “I have watched most of Mathew’s previous films. He is a good performer, and I was sure he could effortlessly do this role. When such talented actors breathe life into our characters that becomes easier for us. Mathew has done a superb job,” said Lokesh in an interview. Meanwhile, well-wishers of Mathew are hoping that ‘Leo’ will be a game-changer in his career.