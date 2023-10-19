Thalapathy Vijay's 'Leo' leaked online shortly after theatrical debut

The release of 'Leo,' starring Thalapathy Vijay, had been highly anticipated this year, marking his second collaboration with director Lokesh Kanagaraj after 'Master.' Audiences were eager to know whether 'Leo' would become part of Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU).

The answer was unveiled today, for those who watched the film in theatres. The first screening commenced at 4 am. However, just hours after its release, 'Leo' was unfortunately leaked online in full HD on pirated websites. Shockingly, not only was it accessible on a few websites, but some individuals even live-streamed it directly from the theatres.

This leak comes shortly after the film's opening scene was shared on social media just a day before its official release. 'Leo' is an action thriller, written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, and features a star-studded cast including Sanjay Dutt, Trisha, Arjun Sarja, Mysskin, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, and Sandy in significant roles.