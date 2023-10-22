Malayalam
Is Vijay's 'Leo' part of Lokesh Cinematic Universe? Here's what we know

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 22, 2023 01:53 PM IST
Leo Posters. Photo: Moviecrow
Entertainment News

Prior to Leo's release, fans were buzzing with curiosity about whether Leo would become a part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe. There were numerous speculations about potential cameos from LCU characters in Leo. Now, four days after Leo's release, it's becoming increasingly evident that the answer is a resounding 'yes'. Lokesh Kanagaraj has skillfully woven LCU elements into the film and included cameo appearances from LCU characters. These connections are rife with spoilers, so those who've already seen the movie will understand their significance.

For those who haven't watched LCU movies before Leo, grasping these references may prove challenging. Even the climax of Leo is tied to the LCU, sparking curiosity among the audience about whether Lokesh is planning a future movie that brings together beloved stars like Kamal Haasan, Karthi, and Vijay. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, 'Leo' grossed an impressive Rs 140 crore on its opening day globally, while Pinkvilla estimates the global debut at around Rs 145 crore. Following its theatrical release, the movie has garnered mixed reviews. Some critics found fault with the storyline, while others believe it marks a career highlight for Vijay

