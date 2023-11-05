From first meeting at a temple to a road trip: Govind Padmasoorya and Gopika reveal their love story

When GP and Gopika announced their engagement on social media, it came as a pleasant surprise for their fans! But it also led to that million-dollar question—how did this happen? Since they kept their engagement an intimate affair, details about this match remained a secret. Now it was left to GP and Gopika to unravel the mystery. Both of them appeared on GP’s YouTube channel to reveal the details.

Gopika says GP’s aunt and her aunt have been friends for 15 years and this matchmaking was their grand idea.

GP agrees and says though his aunt did suggest meeting Gopika, he kept postponing it. But his aunt persisted and after 1 and a half months, when he felt that she was getting annoyed with him, he agreed to meet Gopika. When he called her, she was in Chennai. He thought that the trip would also have other benefits, including a visit to the Kapaleeshwara Temple.

First meeting at the temple

Their first meeting can be termed auspicious as it happened at the temple. She was accompanied by her sister and friends. Their first ever chat lasted for 5 hours, and GP felt drawn towards Gopika who was very open about herself.

That’s when he realized that Gopika actually spoke a lot. How else could one condense her life journey in those 5 hours? Finally, when they parted ways, GP felt he had almost become an ayurvedic doctor.

But then though GP was sort of ready for marriage, Gopika required more convincing. She wanted to know more about him. A road trip from Kochi to Kozhikode took care of that part. Though they felt they had a future together, Gopika still wasn’t sure it would reach marriage.

When they decided to part ways

At one point, Gopika was sceptical about their relationship and that also put GP in a quandary. He was sure that unless both were on the same page, they couldn’t opt for marriage. So he suggested parting ways and remaining good friends. That suggestion was what eventually helped Gopika come to a decision. So their marriage plans were on!

Since they had these doubts in their mind, they took their own sweet time to inform their families about their decision. They took that time to really understand each other and felt they needed some more time before stepping into matrimony. Eventually, the matter was conveyed to their families, and engagement was announced.

An unexpected shock

Any talk of their engagement would be incomplete without mentioning an incident that devastated Gopika. The director of her superhit serial, ‘Santhwanam’ died four days before their engagement.

“I even thought of postponing the engagement and conveyed the same to her. But then some of our closest relatives were arriving from Jaipur, so we had no other option than to go ahead with the engagement. Her friends supported her a lot during this period,” admits GP.

Finally, GP also put a lid on the rumours that she would quit acting post-marriage. “She can act as long as she wants. That would remain unchanged,” announces GP.