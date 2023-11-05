5 horror movies you can check out on Netflix | The Haunted Column

If you're a horror enthusiast looking to unwind with some scary movies on Netflix over the weekend, we've selected a few films for you to explore.

The Black Phone

'The Black Phone', directed by Scott Derrickson and starring Ethan Hawke in the lead role, is an adaptation of Joe Hill's 2004 short story of the same name. The film also features Mason Thames, Madeleine McGraw, Jeremy Davies, and James Ransone. In this eerie storyline, a kidnapped teenager utilizes a mysterious telephone to communicate with the past victims of his deranged captor, portrayed by Hawke.

Deliver Us From Evil

'Deliver Us from Evil', a horror film helmed by director Scott Derrickson, is positioned as being inspired by the 2001 non-fiction book "Beware the Night" by Ralph Sarchie and Lisa Collier Cool. While the film's marketing campaign emphasizes its inspiration from actual accounts, it's important to note that the plot is an entirely original creation by director Derrickson. The movie features a stellar cast, including Eric Bana, Édgar Ramírez, Sean Harris, Olivia Munn, and Joel McHale in prominent roles.

Eli

Charlie Shotwell takes the lead in the film 'Eli', where a young child suffering from an auto-immune disease and his parents journey to an isolated mansion with hopes of discovering a cure. Unfortunately, when Eli encounters the doctor, the story takes a dark and chilling twist. Directed by Ciaran Foy, this movie unfolds a gripping tale.

Ouija: Origin of Evil

This movie serves as a prequel to the 2014 film 'Ouija' and features a cast including Elizabeth Reaser, Lulu Wilson, Annalise Basso, and Henry Thomas. In the story, a widow and her family incorporate an Ouija board into their fake seance business, unknowingly opening the door to a spirit that possesses their youngest daughter.

In The Tall Grass

In this film, a brother and sister venture into a field of towering grass to save a boy, only to discover that they are trapped, and a malevolent presence hides within the grass. The movie stars Harrison Gilbertson, Laysla De Oliveira, Avery Whitted, Will Buie Jr., Rachel Wilson, and Patrick Wilson.