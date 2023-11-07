5 must-watch movies of 'Ulaga Nayagan' Kamal Haasan on his 69th birthday

Today marks the 69th birthday of 'Ulaga Nayagan' Kamal Haasan. Fans are showering him with warm wishes on his special day. Kamal Haasan embarked on his career as a child artist in the 1960 Tamil movie 'Kalathur Kannamma' where he earned the prestigious President's Gold Medal. His breakthrough as a leading actor came with the 1975 drama 'Apoorva Raagangal'. On this occasion, let's take a look at 5 of his best movies.

Anbe Sivam

The film narrates the tale of Nallasivam and Anbarasu, two individuals with contrasting personalities embarking on an unexpected journey from Bhubaneswar to Chennai. Kamal Haasan's portrayal of Nallasivam is widely regarded as one of his finest performances. While Nallasivam may not appear as charming as Anbarasu (played by Madhavan) initially, gradually, his words and actions start making a deep impact. Despite its initial setback, the film has garnered recognition over the years through television reruns, earning its status as a Tamil cinema classic and a cult favourite.

Avvai Shanmugi

Avvai Shanmugi's lasting image is often synonymous with Kamal Haasan's impeccable portrayal of the 'paati' character. Kamal Haasan, renowned for his chameleon-like transformations, delivered an outstanding performance as an elderly Iyer woman in the film. 'Avvai Shanmugi' is not only a delightful comedy but also one of Kamal Haasan's most entertaining movies. The film also features Meena and Gemini Ganesan, sharing the screen with Kamal Haasan.

Thevar Magan

Kamal Haasan's stellar cinematic achievement undoubtedly includes 'Thevar Magan'. Kamal himself drew inspiration from 'The Godfather' and 'Kaadu' while creating this iconic film. Thevar Magan was India's official submission for the Best Foreign Language Film category at the 65th Academy Awards, although it didn't receive a nomination. The film garnered five National Film Awards, including Best Tamil Film, Best Supporting Actress for Revathi, and a Special Jury Award for Ganesan, who graciously declined the honour.

Vikram

Lokesh Kanagaraj's directorial venture, 'Vikram', featuring Kamal Haasan in the lead role and supported by Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil, stands as one of Tamil cinema's highest-grossing films. The movie follows a special agent's quest to solve a murder case involving a mysterious group of masked serial killers, ultimately unravelling a complex web of clues that leads him to the drug kingpin of Chennai.

Hey Ram

'Hey Ram', written and directed by Kamal Haasan, is an alternate history film that delves into India's Partition and the tragic assassination of Mahatma Gandhi by Nathuram Godse. This fictional Indian drama unfolds the narrative of Saketh Ram (portrayed by Kamal Hassan), a disenchanted man driven to attempt the assassination of Mohandas Gandhi (played by Naseeruddin Shah). Following the loss of his wife, Aparna (depicted by Rani Mukerji), to sectarian violence, Saketh transforms into a Hindu extremist. Despite the fact that Muslims are involved in his wife's demise, he begins to hold Gandhi accountable for his inclusive approach to religious differences.