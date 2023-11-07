After Rashmika, Katrina Kaif becomes the latest victim of deepfake manipulation

In the wake of Rashmika Mandanna's morphed video going viral on social media, a manipulated image from Katrina Kaif's towel scene in her upcoming film 'Tiger 3' has started circulating. The original image shows Katrina in a towel, engaged in a fight scene with a Hollywood stuntwoman, but the manipulated version shows her wearing a low-cut white top.

The video featuring Rashmika Mandanna had gained traction on social media just the previous day. A journalist shared the video on X, urging the need for a legal and regulatory framework to address the rising deepfake issue in India. To clarify, the initial video featured Zara Patel, a British-Indian influencer, whose face was later replaced with Rashmika Mandanna's face through deepfake technology.

AI-generated deepfake videos are causing growing concern among the public, as distinguishing between deepfakes and reality has become increasingly challenging. Celebrities have been targets of such manipulation for months, raising concerns about the extent of damage these deepfake videos can cause. It's not just celebrities; ordinary individuals could also fall victim to this online phenomenon, potentially disrupting lives if appropriate legal actions are not taken.