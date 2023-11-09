Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

US model Ashley Graham joins viral 'Just Looking Like a Wow' trend, says 'Ranveer told me to do it'

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 09, 2023 12:27 PM IST
Ashley Graham
Ashley Graham. Photo: Instagram
Topic | Entertainment News

The viral sensation of the 'just looking like a wow' trend has now gone global, with US model Ashley Graham embracing it. During her recent appearance at the inauguration ceremony of the Jio World Plaza, where she looked stunning in a designer saree, Ashley decided to join in on the viral trend. She playfully attributed her participation to Ranveer Singh.

Ashley treated her Instagram followers to a behind-the-scenes glimpse of her time at the Jio event. She used the audio from the 'looking just like a wow' meme in her Instagram reel while donning a beautiful cream and golden saree. The American model even added her own lipsync to the dialogue, "So beautiful, so elegant. Just looking like a wow!"

The 'just looking like a wow' meme initially gained popularity after a video featuring a woman selling salwar suits on Instagram went viral. Numerous Bollywood stars, including Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and others, have all hopped on the trend with their unique contributions.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.