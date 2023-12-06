Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Aamir Khan stranded in Chennai floods, rescued after 24 hours

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 06, 2023 09:54 AM IST Updated: December 06, 2023 12:55 PM IST
The Bollywood actor is in Chennai as part of his mother's treatment. Photo | X (@thevishnuvishal)
Topic | Entertainment News

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who recently relocated to Chennai for his mother's treatment, were among those who were stranded in the floods as Cyclone Michaung hit near Bapatla on the Andhra Pradesh coast. The actor, however, was rescued after 24 hours of being stranded.

Photos of the 'Laal Singh Chaddha' star being taken to safety went viral on social media. Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal, who was also stranded at his house, shared two pictures from the rescue which show him and Aamir on a boat with people from the rescue department around them.

Vishnu wrote, “Thanks to the Fire and Rescue department in helping people like us who are stranded Rescue operations have started in karapakkam.. Saw 3 boats functioning already Great work by TN govt in such testing times Thanks to all the administrative people who are working relentlessly (sic).”

RELATED ARTICLES

Earlier, Vishnu shared his ordeal as he could barely manage to get a signal on his phone from his terrace. The actor had shared on Twitter, “Water is entering my house and the level is rising badly in karapakkam. I have called for help. No electricity no wifi No phone signal Nothing. Only on terrace at a particular point I get some signal Lets hope I and so many here get some help. I can feel for people all over chennai #staystrong (sic).”

Cyclone Michaung is a severe cyclonic storm which swirled over the Bay of Bengal, as it moved to the north coast of Tamil Nadu before it headed to Andhra Pradesh. Though the water has receded in the city, power supply disruption and chaos still persists. 
(With IANS inputs)

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.