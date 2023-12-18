Ajay Devgn not invited to parties anymore? Here’s what we know

Mumbai: Bollywood star Ajay Devgn recently revealed why he is not seen at parties, though his wife Kajol is often spotted at these events. The actor made the revelation during an episode of ‘Koffee with Karan’, which will stream on Disney+Hotstar on December 21. The promo of the interview is out and also features filmmaker and producer Rohit Shetty.

In the episode, the dynamic actor-director pair is expected to peel back the layers of their lasting friendship, and embark on a nostalgic trip to the 90’s, while offering viewers a peek behind the scenes. Ajay and Rohit have worked together in blockbusters such as the ‘Singham’ franchise, ‘Golmaal’ franchise and ‘Bol Bachchan’, among others.

Rohit who worked with Ranveer Singh in the 2022 movie ‘Cirkus’ appreciated Ranveer, who, according to him, has a different energy all together. Karan Johar, who also worked with Ranveer in his movie ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, also quipped: “He is the complete opposite of you Ajay, how do you handle that?”

Ajay, who looked completely unfazed by the question, said, “I shut him up or I shut my ears”. Ajay was also asked about his public appearances at parties, during the rapid fire segment. Karan asked, “Ajay is not spotted at parties because?”Ajay, who is an introvert, replied, “I am not called anymore!”

The filmmaker then asked: “Never papped at the airport because?” To which, Ajay replied by saying that he doesn’t call them for pictures.

(With IANS inputs)