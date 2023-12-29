Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Thalapathy Vijay gets emotional as he pays his last respects to Captain Vijayakanth

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 29, 2023 11:24 AM IST
Vijayakanth, Vijay
Vijayakanth, Vijay. Photo: Instagram
Topic | Entertainment News

Captain Vijayakanth passed away on December 28 at a private hospital in Chennai. Currently, his body is placed at the DMDK (Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam) office in Chennai, allowing the public to pay their respects.
On the evening of December 28, Thalapathy Vijay visited the DMDK office to pay homage to Captain Vijayakanth. Overwhelmed with emotion, he expressed his condolences to Vijayakanth's wife, Premalatha, and their two sons, Vijaya Prabhakaran and Shanmuga Pandian.

As Thalapathy Vijay made his way to his car, he encountered a large gathering of fans at the office. Despite being mobbed by enthusiastic supporters, the assistance of police officers enabled Vijay to reach his car safely, after which he departed from the premises.

Vijay shared a deep and personal connection with Captain Vijayakanth. This bond originated during the early stages of Vijay's career in Tamil cinema when he played a pivotal role alongside the actor-politician in his second film as a hero, 'Sendhoorapandi' (1993), directed by Vijay's father, S. A. Chandrasekhar.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.