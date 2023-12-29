Thalapathy Vijay gets emotional as he pays his last respects to Captain Vijayakanth

Captain Vijayakanth passed away on December 28 at a private hospital in Chennai. Currently, his body is placed at the DMDK (Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam) office in Chennai, allowing the public to pay their respects.

On the evening of December 28, Thalapathy Vijay visited the DMDK office to pay homage to Captain Vijayakanth. Overwhelmed with emotion, he expressed his condolences to Vijayakanth's wife, Premalatha, and their two sons, Vijaya Prabhakaran and Shanmuga Pandian.

As Thalapathy Vijay made his way to his car, he encountered a large gathering of fans at the office. Despite being mobbed by enthusiastic supporters, the assistance of police officers enabled Vijay to reach his car safely, after which he departed from the premises.

Thalapathy VIJAY paid his last respect to Captain Vijayakanth#Vijayakanth #CapatainVijayakanth pic.twitter.com/LYnwP9EONM — Actor Vijay FC (@ActorVijayFC) December 28, 2023

Vijay shared a deep and personal connection with Captain Vijayakanth. This bond originated during the early stages of Vijay's career in Tamil cinema when he played a pivotal role alongside the actor-politician in his second film as a hero, 'Sendhoorapandi' (1993), directed by Vijay's father, S. A. Chandrasekhar.