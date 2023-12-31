5 best horror movies of 2023 | The Haunted Column

In 2023, numerous horror films hit the screens. Although many fell short of expectations, a handful managed to distinguish themselves. As the year concludes, here's a roundup of five uniquely compelling horror movies from 2023.

Evil Dead Rise

Under the direction of Lee Cronin and starring Lily Sullivan and Alyssa Sutherland in lead roles, Evil Dead Rise exceeded expectations, carving its place in the franchise. Departing from the familiar cabin-in-the-woods trope, the film unfolds in an LA apartment with two sisters as protagonists, deviating from the usual college student group. Cronin skillfully preserved the franchise's hallmark gore but injects a haunting and discomforting element. The scenes are consistently unsettling, offering the audience no respite from the tension.

Nefarious

Featuring Sean Patrick Flanery and Jordan Belfi, Nefarious stands out in the horror genre by steering clear of ghosts or demons. The film's chilling aspects unfold entirely within the dialogues between the two main characters, offering a unique and thrilling element. Sean Patrick Flanery portrays Edward Wayne Brady, condemned to death and imprisoned, while Jordan Belfi plays James Martin, a psychiatrist seeking to determine Brady's mental state. As the conversations unfurl, Brady asserts he is a demon, leading to a wild and unexpected turn in their interaction.

Talk to Me

'Talk to Me' emerged as a gripping psychological horror film, solidifying its position among the standout recent entries in the genre. Directed by Danny Philippou and Michael Philippou, this Australian production features Sophie Wilde as Mia and Alexandra Jensen as Jade.

In the storyline, Mia, a grieving teenager, seeks solace in her best friend Jade and her brother Riley (Joe Bird) following the loss of her mother. However, the story takes a dark turn when Mia and Jade attend a party and partake in a chilling game involving a 'severed' hand that facilitates communication with the deceased. This event propels the film into a chaotic descent as vengeful spirits decide to linger, creating a chilling and suspenseful backdrop for the unfolding story.

Cobweb

Directed by Samuel Bodin, the film revolves around Young Peter, tormented by a persistent and mysterious tapping noise emanating from within his bedroom wall. Despite his parents dismissing it as mere imagination, Peter's fear deepens, leading him to suspect that they harbour a dreadful and perilous secret. While Cobweb received mixed reviews from critics, it stands as a commendable endeavour in the horror genre, especially given that it marks Bodin's directorial debut.

Tin and Tina

Directed by Rubin Stein, Tin&Tina is a Spanish movie exploring the themes of steadfast religious beliefs and adoption in a distinctive manner. Although met with a mixed response upon its Netflix release, the film distinguishes itself by skillfully incorporating religious elements into a horror context, revealing the darker facets of these convictions and their potential exploitation amidst trauma.

The story follows Lola (Milena Smit) and Adolfo (Jaime Lorente), a mourning couple grappling with the aftermath of a painful abortion. Driven by a determination to fill the void in their lives, Lola and Adolfo opt to adopt twins Tin (Carlos González) and Tina (Anastasia Russo), who exude an eerie and disturbing presence.