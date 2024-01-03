Petition challenging Lokesh Kanagaraj’s mental state filed in Madras High Court

A petition challenging filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj's mental condition has been filed in the Madras High Court. The petitioner, Raja Murugan (from Madurai's Othakadai), urged the court to examine the ace director's mental health as the filmmaker had incorporated a lot of violence and drug abuse scenes in his movie 'Leo', which hit theatres a few months ago.

The petitioner also said that the scenes set a wrong precedent for the audience. He also maintained that Censor Board authorities should be more stringent regarding the making of such movies. Though the petition was heard, the case was adjourned since Lokesh Kanagaraj's lawyer failed to appear in court.

Lokesh Kanagaraj's film 'Leo' emerged as the fifth highest grossing Tamil film till date, while it smashed all records in Tamil Nadu last year.

'Leo' is Lokesh Kanagaraj's first film with Vijay and is the latest addition to the Lokesh Kanagaraj Universe, which were preceded by films like ‘Vikram’ and ‘Kaithi’. The movie revolves around a gangster-turned-coffee shop owner whose family's lives are under threat.