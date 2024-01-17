Do we need to be intolerant, asks HC as it accepts plea against movie 'Antony'

Kochi: The Kerala High Court has agreed to look into the plea against the recently released Malayalam movie 'Antony', which the petitioners said hurt the religious sentiment of the Christian community by showing a gun hidden in a Bible.

While the court accepted the plea and agreed to look into the objectionable scenes, Justice Devan Ramachandran orally observed that people should not be 'so intolerant'.

“If you want you can produce the video, I will see…the petitioner seeks additional time to produce additional evidence”, Justice Devan Ramachandran observed. "(But) should we be so intolerant that even for a passing reference to a book you should take up objection?" the bench said.

The court also pointed out that such scenes were depicted as early as in the 1960s and the 1970s in English movies.

The court also enquired as to how the book could be said to be the Bible since it was only a fleeting shot. "How do you know this is the Bible? ...The statement says it was as a fleeting moment...it was such brief that it could not be registered in the mind of the viewer..."

It remarked that the movie was censored by experts before it was released on various platforms.

The plea was moved on Tuesday by advocates Gigimon Issac, Tom Thomas and Tobias Togi Mathew, reported Live Law.