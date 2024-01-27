'Malaikottai Vaaliban' emerges as Mohanlal's fourth highest opener after 1st day collections

Lijo Jose Pellissery's latest film, 'Malaikottai Vaaliban', starring Mohanlal, made an impressive debut by raking in Rs 5.85 crores in Kerala on its opening day. Beyond the state borders, the film added over Rs 1 crore to its collection. With additional earnings from overseas and GCC, the movie amassed a total gross collection of Rs 12.27 crores on its first day, securing its place as the fourth highest opening grosser among Mohanlal's films.

While 'Malaikottai Vaaliban' joins the league of top opening grossers, films like 'Marakkar,' 'Kurup,' 'Odiyan,' 'King of Kotha,' 'Lucifer,' and 'Bheeshma Parvam' still hold the record for the highest numbers on their opening days.

Reports suggest that 'Malaikottai Vaaliban' continued its successful run on the second day, accumulating over Rs 2 crores. The film has particularly resonated with the overseas audience, receiving positive responses. Mohanlal himself watched the movie in Dubai.

Released on January 25, 'Malaikottai Vaaliban' initiated its journey with fan shows starting from 6:30 AM. The film has garnered a mixed to positive response from the audience. Mohanlal's portrayal of a nomadic wrestler who travels to different places to take on formidable opponents has been a highlight. Alongside Mohanlal, Danish Sait, Hareesh Peradi, and Sonali Kulkarni played pivotal roles in the film. The movie has been dubbed into Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, with director Anurag Kashyap lending his voice for Mohanlal's role in Hindi.