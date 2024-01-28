Negative criticism cannot diminish a film's quality: Anurag Kashyap on 'Malaikottai Vaaliban'

Lijo Jose Pellissery's 'Malaikottai Vaaliban,' featuring Mohanlal, encountered mixed reviews since its January 25 release. Some viewers felt it fell short of their expectations. The film, also dubbed in Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada, had Anurag Kashyap lending his voice for Mohanlal's character in Hindi. Anurag Kashyap has now voiced his support for the movie.

At the trailer launch event for the upcoming project Family in Kochi, Anurag Kashyap expressed his admiration for 'Malaikottai Vaaliban,' calling it a great film. He addressed the negative comments, expressing dismay and emphasizing that such criticism cannot diminish the film's quality. During his media interaction, Kashyap highlighted that the period fantasy drama is a refreshing and innovative approach, applauding Lijo Jose Pellissery's creativity.

Anurag Kashyap further shared his personal experience, stating that negative criticism should not overshadow the merits of a good film. He emphasized the challenge of audience expectations influencing the perception of a movie, citing it as a prevalent issue in today's cinema landscape.