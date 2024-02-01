Did Lijo Jose Pellissery draw inspiration from 'Samson' or 'Hercules' for a key scene in 'Malaikottai Vaaliban'?

Opinions on Lijo Jose Pellissery's film 'Malikottai Vaaliban', featuring Mohanlal in the lead role, are diverse, with some critics and others praising it as a cinematic masterpiece. Recently, Lijo shared a cartoon image on his Instagram, resembling a scene from the movie where Mohanlal breaks chains attached to two pillars in a dramatic confrontation with enemies.

This shared cartoon ignited speculation in the comment section, with many suggesting a connection to the biblical figure Samson. The speculation arises from the visual similarity between the cartoon image and the biblical story of Samson, who, in a final act of strength and sacrifice, pulled down the pillars of a Philistine temple, resulting in his own demise and the defeat of his enemies.

Was the depicted scene in 'Malikottai Vaaliban' inspired by the biblical account of Samson? While Lijo's intentions remain unclear, there are undeniable similarities. Comments in the section express this speculation, with one remark stating, "Wow. He inspired this shot from the Bible story Samson," and another commenting, "It's a story of the character Samson from the Bible."

Samson's biblical story involves a prayer for strength, leading to the destruction of pillars. However, the intrigue deepens as a parallel can be drawn to a similar scene in the 2014 Hollywood film 'The Legend of Hercules.' In the movie, Hercules, chained and publicly flogged, invokes Zeus for strength, breaking free from his chains and confronting adversaries.

Did Lijo draw inspiration from Samson's biblical story or the scene in 'The Legend of Hercules'? The decision on which influence guided Lijo's creation is left to the audience for interpretation.