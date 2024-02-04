Actor Suriya's new salt and pepper look breaks the internet

Actor Suriya recently shared a new photo on social media, showcasing a salt-and-pepper look. In the caption, he mentioned it was a post-shooting photoshoot, crediting @avigowariker for the photography. Netizens praised the actor's appearance, with comments like "Probably The Most Handsome Actor in South India" and "What a look Anna."

On the professional front, Suriya is anticipating the release of 'Kanguva', directed by Siruthai Siva. Initially scheduled for an April release, the film might hit screens in the second half of the year. Additionally, the actor has another project with Sudha Kongara Prasad in the pipeline.

The nature of 'Kanguva' remains undisclosed, leaving fans speculating whether it's a fantasy or historical fiction. Despite the secrecy, producer KE Gnanavel Raja expresses confidence in the film, intending to dub it in over 30 languages worldwide.