Three Hindi horror movies that redefine the genre | The Haunted Column

In recent times, Hindi cinema has been pushing boundaries with its exploration of horror, producing several remarkable films. Let's examine three standout examples of this trend.

Stree

Stree stands out as a Bollywood film that boldly ventures into uncharted territory, breaking away from conventional norms. Blending comedy with horror, it draws inspiration from a folk tale set in the haunting backdrop of Chanderi. The protagonist, Vicky, finds himself enamoured by a mysterious woman with otherworldly charm, grappling with the chilling prospect that she might be the vengeful 'man-hunter' known as Stree.

Pari

Starring Anushka Sharma and directed by Prosit Roy, this movie tells the story of a man who extends a helping hand to a young woman he believes to be a victim of abuse. However, as he welcomes her into his life, her peculiar demeanour and unsettling behaviour gradually reveal a darker truth. Despite his kind intentions, her sinister and possessive traits begin to unravel, threatening not only his present but also his future.

Roohi

Starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, the movie revolves around Bhawra and Kattanni, who Guniya Bhai tasks to kidnap Roohi for an arranged marriage with a client. However, their scheme takes a supernatural turn when they realize that Roohi is possessed by a demonic force, leading to unexpected and terrifying consequences.