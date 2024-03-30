'Aadujeevitham' director Blessy had acted in this Tamil film prior to making his magnum opus

'Aadujeevitham', which hit theatres recently, is being celebrated as Blessy's finest work in Malayalam cinema. The director previously known for helming brilliant movies like 'Thanmathra', 'Palunku' and 'Kaazhcha' took 16 years to make the film a reality. Though he has proved his finesse as a filmmaker, very few people know that Blessy had once acted in a film, directed by his friend and Tamil filmmaker M Sasikumar.

According to Sasikumar, Blessy acted in 'Easan', which marked the Tamil director's second venture. Blessy committed to the project as Sasikumar was a friend. “I got acquainted with Blessy during the promotion of the Malayalam version of my first film 'Subramaniapuram'. Though he never wanted to act in movies, he said yes to act in Easan out of his friendship with me. 'Aadujeevitham' was always in his heart. He held on to that vision for a long time,” he wrote. Sasikumar also praised A R Rahman's music and Prithviraj's performance in the film.

'Aadujeevitham' stars Prithviraj and is based on novelist Benyamin's work of the same name. Amala Paul, K R Gokul, Jimmy Jean Louis, Rik Aby, Akef Najem play prominent roles in the movie, which revolves around a Malayali man who is forced to rear goats in the desert and his escape from his treacherous life.