Actress Kasthuri criticizes Tamil Nadu's aid to hooch tragedy victims

Actress Kasthuri Shankar has openly criticized the Tamil Nadu government's recent decision to provide financial aid to the victims of the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy.

Taking to social media platform X, Kasthuri questioned the fairness of offering such assistance to those who died from consuming spurious liquor, while other deserving groups, like athletes, soldiers, scientists, and farmers, are overlooked. She wrote, "Is Rs 10 lakh given to athletes, soldiers, scientists, or farmers who sacrifice their lives? Instead, it's given to those who died after consuming spurious liquor. Is this the Dravidian model—work, drink, and earn Rs 10 lakh?"

In response to the tragedy, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced financial relief of Rs 10 lakh for each family of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those receiving treatment. Furthermore, a one-man commission headed by former judge Justice B. Gokuldas has been set up to investigate the incident, with findings expected to be submitted within three months.