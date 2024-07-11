Malavika Mohanan plays powerful sorceress in 'Thangalaan' headlined by Vikram

The official trailer of Vikram's upcoming movie 'Thangalaan' is out and is generating waves on social media. The trailer reveals Vikram's stunning makeover, which has impressed fans. People are also equally impressed with Malavika Mohanan's powerful look in the movie, in which she essays the role of a sorceress. Parvathy Thiruvothu, who is currently basking in the success of 'Ullozhukku', also plays a pivotal role in the movie, which revolves around the quest for gold in a land inhabited by tribals. The arrival of a British officer disturbs the tribal folk who begin their own search for gold, led by the tribal gang leader played by Vikram.

The film, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Pa. Ranjith, is a historical adventure that narrates the erased role of oppressed communities in the exploration of gold in southern India.

The film also stars Pasupathi, Harikrishnan Anbudurai, is currently in post-production and its date of release shall be announced shortly. Produced by Jio Studios and Studio Green Films owned by K. E. Gnanavelraja, ‘Thangalaan’ will soon release in cinemas in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.