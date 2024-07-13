'Maharaja' featuring Vijay Sethupathi and Anurag Kashyap hits OTT platforms

Vijay Sethupathi and Anurag Kashyap starrer 'Maharaja', which hit the screens on June 14, is now available for OTT users.

Being Vijay Sethupathi's 50th movie, this action-thriller has made the third biggest opening of the year in Tamil Nadu and grossed over ₹107 crore at the box office.

Vijay Sethupathi's 50th movie ‘Maharaja’ released on Netflix on Friday, July 12. It is available in several languages on Netflix: Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

The story follows Maharaja (played by Sethupathi), a man in his late forties, who lives with his daughter Jothi (Sachana Nemidas). One day, Maharaja goes to the police to file a missing report for 'Lakshmi', which turns out to be a dustbin.

To announce the movie's arrival on the streaming platform, Netflix shared the poster of the film on social media and wrote, "Lakshmi kaanama ponadhum, Maharaja oda vaazhka thalaikeela ayiduchu. Thannoda veetu saami ah thirupi konduvara Maharaja evlo dhooram povaru? #Maharaja is coming to Netflix on July 12 in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi!"