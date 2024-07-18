Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Mini reunion: Superhit pair Rambha, Vijay meet after several years

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 18, 2024 10:31 AM IST Updated: July 18, 2024 10:47 AM IST
Vijay and Rambha met after several years. Photo: Instagram | @rambhaindrans_
Topic | Entertainment News

Actor Rambha, known for playing prominent roles in South Indian movies in the 1990s, met her former ‘Minsara Kanna’ and ‘Ninaithen Vandhai’ co-star Vijay recently. Rambha was joined by her family – her husband Indrakumar Padmanathan and their children Sasha, Lavanya and Shivin. Though it is unclear where the silver screen pair met, there are reports that the reunion took place in Canada.

Rambha shared the photos with the caption: “It was nice meeting you and catching up after years,” she wrote. She further congratulated the actor on his entry into active politics and the formation of his new party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. “Congratulations! wish you the very best,” she added.

A still from 'Endrendrum Kadhal'. Screenshot: YouTube

Photos from the small reunion have gone viral, prompting plenty of responses from fans worldwide. “One of my favourite Kollywood pairs,” wrote one user. “We want you back,” another person wrote.
Rambha who made her debut as an artist with the 1993 Kannada movie Server Somanna, followed with the Malayalam film ‘Sargam’ in the same year. She went on to become one of the most sought-after and commercially successful heroines in the 1990s. Her films with Vijay have a huge following among the South Indian audience. The actor quit films to settle with her family in Canada.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE