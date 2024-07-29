Malayalam
Nirmala Shyam, the young Aleena from Devadoothan reignites buzz on social media

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 29, 2024 02:21 PM IST
Nirmala Shyam. Photo: Instagram
Topic | Entertainment News

With the return of Devadoothan, social media is abuzz with updates related to the film. The actress who portrayed young Aleena in the popular song 'Karale nin kaipidichal' from the movie is currently attracting significant attention online. Nirmala Shyam, a resident of Chennai, played the role of junior Aleena.
In an interview, actor Vineeth Kumar mentioned Nirmala Shyam, acknowledging her role as Aleena in the song and noting that he has not seen her since then.

Nirmala Shyam has since retired from acting and is now leading a peaceful family life. Despite this, her social media posts are filled with comments from viewers who have recently watched Devadoothan. Nirmala has shared Vineeth's remarks from the interview as a story and expressed her gratitude for the attention.
Devadoothan has made a remarkable return to theatres. It is rare for a film that initially failed at the box office to receive such a tremendous reception upon its re-release years later.

