Geetha Vijayan accuses director Thulasidas of inappropriate behavior during film shoot

Actress Geetha Vijayan has opened up about her unpleasant experiences during film shoots, revealing that her decision to stand up for herself led to the loss of opportunities in the industry. She specifically mentioned that director Thulasidas behaved inappropriately towards her during the filming of the 1991 movie 'Chanchattam'. Geetha recalled incidents where Thulasidas knocked on her door and called her room phone, though she clarified that no physical harm was inflicted. She also mentioned that if an inquiry committee approached her, she would share all these details.

Geetha said that the Hema Committee report presents an opportunity to initiate much-needed changes in the film industry. She pointed out that speaking up resulted in her being denied opportunities. "When I entered the film industry as a newcomer in 1991, I faced a bad experience. I responded immediately and said 'no' where it was necessary. This made me an outcast in the eyes of many. Standing up for oneself means losing opportunities. If I get roles, fine; if not, so be it," Geetha shared.

She also spoke about the support she received from some of her colleagues when she shared her on-set challenges. A few of them even acted as protectors, which prevented further harassment. While acknowledging that there are many good people in the industry, Geetha noted that discrimination still exists. She criticized the claims of equal treatment for actors, highlighting that this has not been the reality. Geetha believes that this is an opportunity for change, emphasizing that when complaints are made, the accused often continue to secure more roles, while the complainant is sidelined. This, she stressed, is a situation that must change.

Geetha Vijayan expressed her gratitude to the government for appointing the Hema Committee and welcomed the release of its report. She remarked that while the film industry is a wonderful field, the misconduct within it can be unbearable. Geetha stressed the need for the industry to become a safer space, as safety is crucial for actors to work smoothly. She concluded by noting that the lives of many women in the film industry have been made miserable and called for an end to this situation.