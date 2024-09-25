Hansika's joyful Bali trip draws 'brotherly' advice from user, fans weigh in

Actor Krishnakumar's daughter, Hansika, recently took to social media to share delightful photos from her trip to Bali. However, her cheerful posts sparked an unexpected response from a user who identified himself as a 'brotherly figure.' Under her Instagram photo, the comment read, "Plss... Study for your semester. Don't spoil you're future in social media.. as a brother I'm giving you advice”.

This comment, made by the user known as 'krypton_boy,' quickly caught the attention of many, racking up thousands of responses. While some mocked the commenter as an "online brother," others were curious about the humour behind the situation. Hansika shared her vibrant photos with the caption "Paradise,".



Adding to the family fun, newlyweds Diya and Ashwin are also enjoying their own trip to Bali, with several of their photos going viral on social media as well. Diya frequently updates her followers with glimpses of their adventures, keeping fans engaged.

Earlier, a lively video surfaced showing Diya and Ashwin dancing alongside Krishnakumar and Sindhu to the song "Manasilayo" from Vettaiyan. This clip quickly gained traction online, with viewers divided on who stole the spotlight—some asserting that Krishnakumar was the standout, while others argued that his wife Sindhu was the true star of the show.