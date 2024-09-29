Three psychological horror films for your lazy Sunday | The Haunted Column

In the mood for a lazy Sunday? Craving some thrilling entertainment to binge-watch? Here are three psychological horror thrillers that will keep you on the edge of your seat this weekend!

The Invitation

A man receives an unexpected invitation to a dinner party hosted by his ex-wife and her new husband. What starts as a reunion among friends quickly turns unsettling as the atmosphere shifts from nostalgic to eerie. As the night unfolds, buried secrets and unresolved tensions begin to surface, leading to a chilling realization that the gathering may have sinister intentions. With a slow build of suspense and a gripping finale, The Invitation masterfully explores themes of grief, trust, and the unknown, leaving viewers questioning the true motives of those we think we know.

Director: Karyn Kusama

Starring: Logan Marshall-Green, Tammy Blanchard

Donnie Darko

In this mind-bending psychological thriller, we follow Donnie Darko, an introspective teenager grappling with the pressures of adolescence and a haunting sense of unease. After narrowly escaping a bizarre accident, he begins to experience disturbing visions, including a mysterious figure in a rabbit suit who leads him down a dark path of time travel and existential questions. As Donnie navigates the complexities of high school, family dynamics, and the looming threat of an impending apocalypse, he must confront the nature of reality and his place within it. Blending eerie atmosphere with thought-provoking themes, Donnie Darko will leave you questioning the boundaries of time and fate.

Director: Richard Kelly

Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal, Jena Malone

Run

Chloe, a homeschooled teenager with a mysterious illness, has always relied on her overprotective mother, Diane, for everything. But as Chloe grows more curious about the world outside their secluded home, she begins to uncover unsettling truths about her mother’s control. When Chloe discovers shocking secrets that threaten her very existence, she realizes that escape may be her only chance for survival. With relentless tension and unexpected twists, Run keeps you on the edge of your seat as it explores the complexities of trust, manipulation, and the fight for freedom.

Director: Aneesh Chaganty

Starring: Sarah Paulson, Kiera Allen