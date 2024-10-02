Naslen set to play aspiring boxer in 'Alappuzha Gymkhana'; first look out

Actor Naslen is set to collaborate with 'Thallumaala' director Khalid Rahman, for an exciting new film. The title and first-look poster for the project were unveiled on Tuesday. Titled 'Alappuzha Gymkhana', the film's poster showcases a young man with impressive washboard abs, holding dumbbells while resting on the floor.

The official announcement from the makers read, “Step into the ring! Plan B Motion Pictures, in association with Reelistic Studios, proudly unveils the official title and first look of Alappuzha Gymkhana! - Directed by Khalid Rahman.”

In addition to Naslen, the film will feature Lukman Avaran in a leading role. The ensemble cast includes talented actors such as Ganapathi, Sandeep Pradeep, Anagha Ravi, Franco Francis, Baby Jean, Shiva Hariharan, Shon Joy, Karthik, Nanda Nishanth, and many others in pivotal roles. According to reports, Naslen is expected to portray an aspiring boxer in this highly anticipated project.