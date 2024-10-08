Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Jeethu Joseph refutes claims of completion for 'Drishyam 3' script amid social media buzz about movie release

Our Correspondent
Published: October 08, 2024 11:36 AM IST Updated: October 08, 2024 11:51 AM IST
Drishyam 3 posters. Photo: IMDb
Topic | Entertainment News

Director Jeethu Joseph has clarified that the buzz surrounding Drishyam 3 on social media is merely speculation. In an interaction with Manorama Online, he also stated that the news about the script being completed is false.

Recently, unofficial reports that Drishyam 3 is in the works trended on Twitter after a brief hiatus. These reports suggested that the script was ready and that filming would commence in 2025. Enthusiastic fans of Mohanlal quickly shared this news under the hashtag “The Classic Criminal Returns.”
However, with Jeethu Joseph himself denying these claims, it appears that fans will have to wait a bit longer for any updates on Drishyam 3.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE